Bill Gates shares 'exclusive' behind-the-scenes from his book tour

Bill Gates recently completed the promotion of his new memoir, Source Code: My Beginning.
The billionaire now shared sneak peeks of his book tour with his followers on social media.
Gates took to his Instagram account and posted a series of memorable moments with the caption, noting, “Great conversations, a little shopping, proving ‘I can jump it,’ and everything else in between—I’d say the Source Code book tour was definitely badass.”
In his memoir, which was the first book in a planned three-part series, Gates shares the story of his early life, from his childhood to co-founding the company that made him a billionaire.
Before releasing the book, he told PEOPLE magazine that he decided to divide his memoir into three parts because his initial draft had sections that were too detailed.
Gates recently opened up about his relationship with Paula Hurd for the first time.
Paula, a philanthropist and developer was previously married to Mark Hurd, who was the CEO of Oracle until his death.
Afterwards, Paula started a relationship with Gates which became official two years ago.
Meanwhile, the 69-year-old reflects on his divorce from Melinda French Gates, which occurred after 27 years of marriage.
Gates describes it as the biggest regret of his life. He acknowledged in an interview that, even though he feels happier now, the divorce was an extremely difficult time for both of them and it lasted for at least two years.