Gordon Ramsay amazed by Pakistani chef Maryam Ishtiaq’s tandoori chicken

  by Web Desk
  • February 21, 2025
Maryam Ishtiaq, a Pakistani-origin chef from Dallas received praise from Gordon Ramsay for her flavourful and perfectly made tandoori chicken dish at the fourth season of Next Level Chef.

Maryam posted a video on her Instagram account showing her conversation with Ramsay on the show with a caption, noting, "Spoiler, When @gordangram says Pakistan has some of the best food, you better believe it! We are going to the drafts baby!!" 

In the video, she tells Ramsay that she is preparing tandoori chicken and mentions her Pakistani background.

"Pakistan, beautiful. And some of the best food in Pakistan," Ramsey replies to her while tasting the food.


Later in the clip, Ramsay and another judge taste Maryam’s tandoori chicken.

A female judge compliments the homemade yogurt for its freshness, while Ramsay praises the chicken’s delicious taste.

Ramsey said, "The chicken is delicious. That Pakistani foundation you grew up with is evident here and it's strong. Well done." 

At the end of the video, Maryam, with tears in her eyes, expresses to the camera that she has always wanted to represent Pakistan.

On her Instagram account, she revealed that her journey to the show started years ago when she applied but later forgot about it until she unexpectedly received a call inviting her for future discussions.

Maryam went through a rigorous selection process that included several interviews and background checks.

