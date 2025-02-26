Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles 

Chinese food enthusiasts have been visiting an unthinkable destination for a noodles dish that went viral on social media.
As reported by BBC, the noodles, which are found at the Erlong Funeral Home’s canteen in the southwestern province of Guizhou have been making rounds on the internet.
The canteen only served the funeral home’s customers, but due to the recent viral social media post, people have been flocking to the venue posing as mourners to try the food.
With the increase in popularity, Erlon has revealed that it will allow small portion of general public to eat at the funeral home as long as they don’t disturb the actual mourners.
The establishment offers several types of noodle dishes during breakfast and supper hours, which cost 10 yuan per bowl (around $ 1.38).
Additionally, the most popular dish at the Erlong Funeral Home is the noodles topped with minced pork and peanuts.
One employee informed the Chinese outlet Jiupai News, "There have been people pretending to be relatives of the deceased, it’s hard to tell them apart when it gets crowded, and it’s hard to manage."
The noodles dish was already quite popular with locals, but have seen unprecedented buzz in the month of February, when a post related to the dish garnered attention online.