Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note

Prince William and Kate Middleton concluded their first visit to Wales after Catherine's cancer diagnosis and recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • February 27, 2025

Princess Kate concluded her surprise visit to Wales with Prince William on a sweet note.

Kensington Palace released a delightful video of the future King and Queen after they concluded their first visit to Wales in 15 months, since Kate’s cancer diagnosis and recovery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's video featured the couple walking hand-in-hand on a railway platform, showcasing their newfound passion and love for each other after a “devastating” year, 2024.

Kate and William’s faces weren't shown in the video as it was recorded from behind before they took the train back to Windsor.

Another video from their visit to Pontypridd, Wales, featured the parent-of-three meeting with the local community members and learning about Welsh culture.

The Instagram reel kicks off with Catherine and William receiving a warm welcome as they were greeted by locals at Pontypridd market.

In the next clip, the loved-up duo could be seen having a little baking competition at The Welsh Cake bakery.

They also paid a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden after devastating floods, which hit the region ahead of Christmas.

Princess Kate and Prince William also interacted with dedicated volunteers, who worked tirelessly to revive the site.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s surprise visit to Wales comes ahead of St. David’s Day.

To note, Princess Kate was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January 2024. 

She underwent preventive chemotherapy for nine months before finally declaring herself cancer free in September.

Kate Middleton concludes first trip to Wales in 15 months on romantic note

