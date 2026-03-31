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Prince Harry tipped to support King Charles at major royal event in Norfolk

King Charles will lead the prestigious flower event in Norfolk in July of this year

Prince Harry tipped to support King Charles at major royal event in Norfolk
Prince Harry tipped to support King Charles at major royal event in Norfolk

Prince Harry may join his estranged father, King Charles III, at a prestigious royal event in Norfolk alongside his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.  

The Duke of Sussex, who is due to return to his homeland with his family for the first time in July, might receive an invitation from His Majesty. 

On Tuesday, March 31, GB News reported that the 77-year-old monarch will lead the upcoming event hosted for the first time by the Royal Horticultural Society alongside an iconic flower show at a royal residence in Norfolk. 

During the prestigious event, Their Majesties will also participate in the engaging activities. 

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also expected to attend the historical event, marking the long-awaited reunion since they moved to the United States of America in 2020. 

Moreover, Prince William and Kate Middleton's attendance at the royal event also remains unclear, whether the two will attend the occasion, which will take place from July 22 to 26, 2026. 

This update came shortly after a report claimed that King Charles might send an invitation to Harry and Meghan during their official trip to London in July. 

So far, the couple, who got married in 2018, has not confirmed their reunion with their estranged royal family in July of this year.  

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