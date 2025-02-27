Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure

World

Andrew and his younger brother Tristan flew out of Bucharest early morning in a private jet and headed to Florida

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Andrew and Tristan Tate have reportedly left Romania just weeks after being released from house arrest following trafficking allegations.

As per the sources, Andrew and his younger brother Tristan flew out of Bucharest early this morning in a private jet and headed to Florida.

This comes after a Financial Times report last week claimed that the Trump administration had pressured the Romanian government to ease restrictions on the brother.

As per the reports, the officials requested the return of the Tate brothers’ passports, allowing them to travel despite ongoing investigations.

They were previously believed to be under a strict travel ban in Romania, but it now appears to have been lifted.

A widely shared image on social media and Romanian news outlets appears to show Tristan waving as he boards a private jet.

Andrew is a vocal Trump supporter, arguing that the president is “saving America along with the entire western world.”

Earlier this month, he tweeted, “The Tates will be free; Trump is the president. The good old days are back. And they will be better than ever. Hold on.”

Andrew and Tristan were first arrested in Romania 3 years ago on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct and money laundering but they denied any wrongdoing.

