Biologist begins mission to save 'endangered' world's most beautiful snails

Resesearchers have begin their efforts to save the most beautiful snails in the world.

According to BBC, the endangered Polymita tree snails, which are disappearing from their native forest habitats in Eastern Cuba, have vibrant, colourful and extravagantly patterned shells.

Unfortunately, those shells are desirable for collectors, and conservation experts say the shell trade is pushing the snails towards extinction.

Biologists in Cuba, and specialists at the University of Nottingham in the UK, have now teamed up with the goal of saving the six known species of Polymita.

The most endangered of those is Polymita sulphurosa, which is lime green with blue flame patterns around its coils and bright orange and yellow bands across its shell.

But all the Polymita species are strikingly bright and colourful, which is an evolutionary mystery in itself.

An evolutionary geneticist and mollusc expert Prof Angus Davison explained, “One of the reasons I'm interested in these snails is because they're so beautiful. Their beauty attracts people who collect and trade shells. So the very thing that makes them different and interesting to me as a scientist is, unfortunately, what's endangering them as well."

"For some of these species, we know they're really quite endangered. So it wouldn't take much [if] someone collects them in Cuba and trades them, to cause some species to go extinct," he added.

Shells are bought and sold as decorative objects, but every empty shell was once a living animal.

Notably, while there are international rules to protect Polymita snails, they are difficult to enforce. It is illegal, under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, to take the snails or their shells out of Cuba without a permit. But it is legal to sell the shells elsewhere.

