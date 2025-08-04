Home / World

Boeing hit with first defense workers strike in decades over contract dispute

Thousands of Boeing fighter jet workers strike in St. Louis after rejecting contract offer

Boeing hit with first defense workers strike in decades over contract dispute
Boeing hit with first defense workers strike in decades over contract dispute

Thousand of Boeing defense workers have decided to on strike after rejecting the latest contract offer.

According to Financial Times, around 3,200 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) working at Boeing defence manufacturing facilities in the St Louis area voted to reject Boeing’s latest four-year labour proposal.

“A strike will begin at midnight on Monday,” the union said in a statement on Sunday.

The workers build F-15 Eagle and F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets, as well as various missiles and munitions.

Boeing’s defence business, which has more than 19,000 employees, brought in about 29 per cent of the company’s $22.75bn second-quarter revenue.

The defence unit, which in March won the contract to build the US’s next generation F-47 fighter jet, has been improving its performance.

For the second quarter, it reported an operating profit of $110mn, compared with an operating loss of $913mn in the same period a year earlier.

Over the years, the defence business has been plagued by charges due to cost overruns on fixed-price contracts and production delays, including for two new Air Force One presidential jets.

The potential work stoppage comes less than a year after 33,000 workers at Boeing’s Washington state factories went on strike for two months, costing the company several billion dollars and halted production of the 737 Max commercial jet.

Read more :

World

New Zealand woman arrested after two-year-old girl found stuffed in luggage

New Zealand woman arrested after two-year-old girl found stuffed in luggage
The woman has been accused of mistreating a child/ ill treating a child

Search underway for two trapped Chilean miners after four found dead

Search underway for two trapped Chilean miners after four found dead
Four workers had passed away since the tragic incident of the El Teniente mine collapse after massive earthquake

Nearly 200,000 kitchen sets recalled following death of toddler

Nearly 200,000 kitchen sets recalled following death of toddler
The recall announcement comes following a hook that strangled onto the shirt of a 23-month-old baby in Oregon

Storm Floris to hit UK with 'unseasonably strong' winds and downpour

Storm Floris to hit UK with 'unseasonably strong' winds and downpour
Fierce winds are forecasted across Scotland during the afternoon and night, with a gust of 85mph

Russia Krasheninnikov volcano blasts off for first time in 600-year: Watch

Russia Krasheninnikov volcano blasts off for first time in 600-year: Watch
First ‘historically confirmed’ eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano rises ash plumes up to 6,000 meters

Cheetah cub finds ‘best friend’ in playful puppy at Australian zoo

Cheetah cub finds ‘best friend’ in playful puppy at Australian zoo
Australian zoo cheetah cub, Rozi, becomes best friend to his first animal companion Ziggy

Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US

Dollywood leaves behind Disneyland to become No. 1 theme park in US
Dollywood named top US amusement park after winning 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards

Why former special counsel Jack Smith is on US watchdog radar?

Why former special counsel Jack Smith is on US watchdog radar?
US authorities take aim at Donald Trump's former prosecutor by launching investigation