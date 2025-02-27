Moroccan king asks citizens to skip traditional sheep slaughter on Eid

King Mohammed VI of Morocco has asked the citizens to abstain from slaughtering sheep on Eid al-Adha this year.
According to Reuters, the king on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, announced refraining from traditional slaughter of sheep on Eid al-Adha as the number of herds drops as drought hits Morocco.
In a letter issued by the religious affairs minister Ahmed Taoufiq on state TV Al Oula, the king said, “Our commitment to enabling you to fulfil this religious rite under the best conditions is accompanied by the duty to consider the climatic and economic challenges facing our country, which have led to a significant decline in livestock numbers.”
Morocco's supreme religious leader explained that performing the rite "under these difficult circumstances will cause significant harm to large segments of our people, especially those with limited income.”
As per the official figures, Morocco's cattle and sheep herds have decreased by 38% in 2025 since the last nine years due to continuous drought.
Furthermore, Morocco received 53% less rainfall this year than the average of the last 30 years, resulting in less food for livestock, a decrease in meat production, higher meat prices in the local market, and an increase in the import of cattle, sheep, and red meat to meet the demand.