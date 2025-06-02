 Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down 'clone' claims with bold move 

Strange conspiracy theories have recently been spreading online, especially one promoted by Donald Trump claiming that Joe Biden had died in 2020 and was replaced by a "clone."
Ever since Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer last month, many controversies have started to emerge regarding his health.
In response to this rumour, his daughter Ashley Biden posted a photo of Joe and Jill Biden together on a beach in Delaware.
Along with a picture, she wrote, "I am so grateful. Too grateful to be angry about all the bull****. Hit the jackpot with these two."
Biden confidently rebuts claims about his mental abilities:
Meanwhile, Biden, in his first public appearance since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis responded humorously to a reporter who questioned his mental abilities.
He said, "You can see that I was mentally incompetent and I can't walk and I can beat the hell out of both of them."
Former president also dismissed claims from a new book and some Democrats who said he shouldn't have run for re-election because of his mental health.
He confidently said, "Why didn't they run against me then? I could have beaten them. I don't have any regrets.
Biden's prostate cancer has been rated as very serious, with a Gleason score of 9.