World

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down 'clone' claims with bold move

Ever since Biden was diagnosed with cancer last month, many controversies have started to emerge regarding his health

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down clone claims with bold move
 Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down 'clone' claims with bold move 

Strange conspiracy theories have recently been spreading online, especially one promoted by Donald Trump claiming that Joe Biden had died in 2020 and was replaced by a "clone."

Ever since Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer last month, many controversies have started to emerge regarding his health.

In response to this rumour, his daughter Ashley Biden posted a photo of Joe and Jill Biden together on a beach in Delaware.

Along with a picture, she wrote, "I am so grateful. Too grateful to be angry about all the bull****. Hit the jackpot with these two."

Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley shuts down clone claims with bold move


Biden confidently rebuts claims about his mental abilities:

Meanwhile, Biden, in his first public appearance since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis responded humorously to a reporter who questioned his mental abilities.

He said, "You can see that I was mentally incompetent and I can't walk and I can beat the hell out of both of them."

Former president also dismissed claims from a new book and some Democrats who said he shouldn't have run for re-election because of his mental health.

He confidently said, "Why didn't they run against me then? I could have beaten them. I don't have any regrets.

Biden's prostate cancer has been rated as very serious, with a Gleason score of 9.

UK warned of extreme summer heat after warmest spring on record
UK warned of extreme summer heat after warmest spring on record
It was the driest spring the country has ever seen in over 50 years, with only 128.2 mm of rain
UK city with highest rate of asylum seekers in East Midlands revealed
UK city with highest rate of asylum seekers in East Midlands revealed
An English city has raised concerns over the disproportionate number of asylum seekers in the area
How Poland's presidential vote can affect country's ties with EU?
How Poland's presidential vote can affect country's ties with EU?
Conservative politician Karol Nawrocki has become the new president of Poland
China slams US for 'severely’ violating trade truce
China slams US for 'severely’ violating trade truce
China vows to take strong measures against US for seriously undermining the trade deal
Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Aurora Borealis to be visible from several US' states amid the powerful ongoing geomagnetic storm
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
6-time Emmy Award-winning show ‘Sport Science’ host John Brenkus died at 54
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories
Former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer last month
Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze
Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze
FBI calls fire attack on a rally for Israeli hostages in Colorado a ‘suspected act of terrorism’
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
The doctor warned that Laila Soueif, a 69-year-old woman is at serious risk of sudden death
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Hot and dry weather is expected in the next few days which may make the situation even more worse
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
This island is so dangerous that the government has completely banned people from visiting it