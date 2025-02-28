World

Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure

Andrew and Tristan Tate have reportedly left Romania just weeks after being released from house arrest

Romania’s Justice Minister has requested a public explanation on why Andre and Tristan Tate were allowed to leave Romania on Thursday since they are controversial figures.

As per BBC, Andrew and Tristan have reportedly left Romania just weeks after being released from house arrest following trafficking allegations.

As per the sources, Andrew and his younger brother Tristan flew out of Bucharest on Thursday in a private jet and headed to Florida.

This comes after a Financial Times report last week claimed that the Trump administration had pressured the Romanian government to ease restrictions on the brother.

Marinescu has asked the special prosecution service, Dilcot, to "conduct any investigation necessary to uncover the truth."

As per the reports, the officials requested the return of the Tate brothers’ passports, allowing them to travel despite ongoing investigations.

They were previously believed to be under a strict travel ban in Romania, but the ban have been lifted.

Andrew and Tristan were first arrested in Romania 3 years ago on charges of human trafficking, sexual misconduct and money laundering but they denied any wrongdoing.

