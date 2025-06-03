South Korea elects Lee Jae-myung in sudden vote after martial law fallout

Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party has won sudden presidential election in South Korea, which was held earlier than planned.
This marks the end of a chaotic and difficult six-month period for South Korea, which began when former president Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly declared martial law on 3 December.
Yoon then officially impeached later in December. In April, South Korea's constitutional court confirmed his removal, saying he had broken his responsibilities as the military leader by using troops improperly.
Because of this serious mistake, the country had to hold an early or emergency election.
When about 95% of the votes had been counted, Mr Lee was in lead with 48.86% of the votes while Mr Kim had 41.98%, as per Sky News.
Before the final results were announced, Lee said, "Let us move forward with hope and make a fresh start from this moment on."
He added, "Though we may have clashed for some time, even those who did not support us are still our fellow citizens of the Republic of Korea."
Meanwhile, Kim Moon Soo, candidate of the conservative People Power Party (PPP), said he "humbly accepts [the] people's choice" and congratulated Mr Lee.
Immediate transfer of power to Lee Jae-myung:
Mr Lee, who used to work as a human rights lawyer, will officially become president right away.
Unlike the usual process, where a new president waits two months before starting the job, he will begin his five-year term immediately and will serve for one full term only.