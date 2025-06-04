Tiananmen Square crackdown 36th anniversary: Inside China's most censored event

China is a country with severe censorship laws, where civilian often live in an information bubble.
As the country monitors what information people can access, the Tiananmen square massacre will always remain a thorn in China's side, which they want to completely erased from the history books.
About Tiananmen square crackdown
On June 4, 1989, Chinese troops opened fire on students and workers who had been protesting for political reforms in and around Beijing’s Tianamen Square.
Although the exact number was never disclosed, thousands of people lost their lives including children and older, making it one of the darkest day in the country's history.
What triggered the nation wide 1989 protest in China?
In April of that year, students drew up a list of demands, which were centred on political and economic reforms while also calling for an end to censorship and corruption.
As millions joined the peaceful demonstration across China and refused to return home, the authorities took a strong action.
The martial law was declared in May and on the night on June 3, heavily troops and hundred of armoured vehicle moved into the city enter to "clear" the pro-democracy protests.
What happened after the crackdown?
Following the military crackdown, the authorities began their hunt for individuals involve in the protests.
Many civilians were arrested and tortured after unfair trials.
Despite the incident reaching it's 36th anniversary, all discussion and information surrounding the crackdown have been heavily censored in China.
The country has put all their efforts into tearing down the page from history book, literally and figuratively.
At the anniversary, the US secretary of state and Taiwan president have said that the world will never forget the Tiananmen Square massacre, which China still tries to erase from domestic memory.