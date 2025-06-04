World

Ivanka Trump in spotlight for promoting book written by dad's top critic

Ivanka Trump has been enjoying her time with family and friends in Miami, Florida

Ivanka Trump in spotlight for promoting book written by dad's top critic

Ivanka Trump has once again proven that she does things in her own way!

The first daughter of the US shared some highlights from her time in Miami including clicks with close female pals and children, exuding early summer vibes.

However the one snap, which made headlines from the Instagram carousel was a picture of the book, Untamed, written by Glennon Doyle.

Glennon Doyle criticism of President Donald Trump

Glennon, a renowned self-help author has been a huge critic of President Donald Trump and campaigned heavily against him last year.

Prior to the November election, the 49-year-old author wrote on her social media post, "If Trump wins, we lose," and added that "our daughters will have fewer rights than our mothers."

Along with that, Glennon has also shown her constant support for Donald's political rival, Kamala Harrison.

The book Ivanka shared on her Instagram – Untamed – shares Glennon journey of learning how to be a mother who is more present for her children and who "shows them how to fully live."

In the memoir, the Love Warrior writer also gets candid about her coming out as a lesbian.

Ivanka is known for sharing highlights of her life on her social media accounts after she distanced herself from politics.

Unlike the president's first term – when she moved to DC and worked as a senior adviser in the White House – the mom-of-three was clear that she will not be joining her father for his second term in the office.

