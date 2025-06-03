Elon Musk faces sharp criticism from Jon Stewart amid political fallout and family drama

Jon Stewart made fun of Elon Musk for losing the respect and influence he once had, especially in connection with politics.
On The Daily Show, the comedian strongly criticized Musk by bringing up different issues related to him.
"Elon spent $300 million of his own money to get Trump elected, irreparably damaged his personal brand and almost all of his business, and is clearly suffering some kind of issue," he said as per Mail.
He then made fun of Musk for not having a good relation with his transgender child.
Stewart then jokingly said that Musk is so emotionally lost that he's "starting a fight club with your kid just to be able to feel because Trump… Trump doesn't believe in anything, man."
He then joked that Musk is stepping away from serious work to "make more family," potentially referring to Musk's earlier statement in which he expressed his desire to have a large number of children, even referring to his goal as having a "legion" of kids.
Afterwards, Stewart showed two contrasting images of the world's richest man including, one where Musk is excitedly jumping on stage with Trump during a campaign rally and another where Musk appears with a black eye at his last press conference in the Oval Office.
"Look at this poor b***ard. He's looking beaten down. He's got that look on his face that I imagine his employees normally have — black eye, 1000-yards stare. This dude has seen some s***," he added.
Elon Musk shifts focus from politics to business ventures
Earlier, Musk said he is leaving his government role to concentrate more on his businesses.
He also plans to reduce his political spending, as he already spent more than $270 million in the 2024 election.