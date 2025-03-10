New study reveals common medicines to fight against dementia risk

Scientists have shared an unexpected preventative measures in the fight against dementia.
As reported by UPI, long-term use of over-the counter drugs like aspirin or ibuprofen can prevent the risk of cognitive decline.
Related: THIS simple habit could slash your dementia risk by 35%: Study finds
Researchers unveiled in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society that these NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) could help protect the brain by putting an end to the inflammation that contributes to dementia.
People who took NSAIDs long-term had a 12% lower risk of developing brain disorder.
Dr. M. Arfan Ikram, a senior researcher chair of epidemiology at Erasmus MC University Medical Centre in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, said in a press release, "Our study provides evidence on possible preventive effects of anti-inflammatory medication against the dementia process."
"There is a need for more studies to further consolidate this evidence and possible develop preventive strategies," Ikram added.
For the study, researchers tracked nearly 12,000 healthy residents of The Netherlands taking part in an ongoing study, following them for more than 14 years on average.
Out of the total participants, 9,520 (81%) had used NSAIDs at any given time, based on pharmacy dispensing records, and 2,091 developed dementia.
Long-term NSAID use was associated with a lower risk of dementia, as the research noted instead of short-term usage.
Related: THIS simple diet could lower dementia risk in surprising way
Notably, the study doesn't prove a cause-and-effect link between NSAIDs and dementia risk.