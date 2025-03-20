World

US denies entry to French scientist over anti-Trump texts

French researcher's ‘hateful’ messages about Donald Trump block his entry into the US

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 20, 2025
French researchers ‘hateful’ messages about Donald Trump block his entry into the US
French researcher's ‘hateful’ messages about Donald Trump block his entry into the US

A French scientist has been denied entry into the US after he was found to have expressed an opinion about the Trump administration's research policy, the country's research minister has said.

The unnamed researcher was on his way to a conference being held near Houston when he was subjected to a random check and his work computer and personal phone searched on 9 March, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency reported.

A diplomatic source told the agency the researcher was accused of having messages "that reflect hatred toward Trump and can be described as terrorism".

Another source said the researcher was accused of having "hateful and conspiratorial messages".

They said the FBI opened an investigation, but "charges were dropped".

The first source said the researcher's professional and personal equipment was confiscated, and that they were sent back to Europe the next day.

"I learned with concern that a French researcher who was travelling to a conference near Houston was denied entry to the United States before being expelled," said research minister Philippe Baptiste, according to AFP.

"This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher's phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration's research policy," the minister added.

Related:  Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education

Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
$30 ticket turns into $15M fortune for Florida man
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK braces for warmest day of 2025 as spring equinox arrives
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
UK hidden gem: This picturesque village feels like Disney movie
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Discover 5 least visited US national parks for your next adventure
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
Poland’s beech claims fourth straight European Tree of the Year title
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
China's capital punishment claims lives of four Canadians
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Donald Trump faces lawsuit over shocking move to scrap education department
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
Top 10 world happiest countries in 2025 revealed
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats
France to distribute 'survival manual' to all citizens amid rising threats
Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask
Pope Francis shows major improvement, stops using oxygen mask