Best countries for US retirees to spend their retirement life

A growing number of Americans are planning their retirement life outside of US, with the hope to live their golden years with a better lifestyle and no financial worries.
In a mass movement, many retirees are planning or have already permanently moved abroad.
According to International Living, a monthly magazine, in recent years, the number of retirees looking to move out has seen a massive rise, because of better health care system, cost of living and peaceful lifestyle.
Here are five countries that are most popular among US retirees
Panama
Panama is No. 1 on the International Living's Annual Global Retirement Index as the world's best retirement destination for 2025 due to its easy visa process, and excellent quality of life.
Along with not being a burden on the pocket, the Central American country also offers great benefits for retirees including discount on airfare and 20% off prescription medications.
France
Aside from its famous museums, fine dining experience and beautiful countryside, one of the main reasons France is popular among US retirees is due to its health care system.
Other than Paris, the affordability also does not pose much of a issue in other cities, with the cost of public transport being lower than US.
Along with that, US retirees can take advantage of US retirement accounts in France due to US-France tax treaty, which allows American accounts to be taxed at US rates instead of potentially higher French income tax rates.
To apply for residence visa, pension for a single individual should be at least $1,073, with a basic grasp of French as English is not widely spoken outside major cities.
Malaysia
Malaysia is one of the best country to live for retirees living on a budget.
According to data from International Living, rent for one-bedroom apartment in Kuala Lumur usually runs between $300 and $500.
The healthcare system is also ranked quite high with excellent care, English-speaking staff, and modern facilities.
Spain
With excellent weather, high-quality health care, and relatively low cost of living, Spain has been a constant popular spot for retirees for decades.
The country also offers lot of different cultures and lifestyles, however, the English proficiency is among the lowest in Europe.
Mexico
The US's neighbour ranks high among top destination for retiree, as its quite close to the US, offers affordable living and quality lifestyles.
It also offers several tax advantages and most of the country has some command on English, making the big move relatively easier.
However, Mexico is one of the least peaceful countries in Latin America.