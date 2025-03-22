Discover five animals that live longer than humans 

Animals all over the world have wide range of lifespans, varying from mere hours to millennia.
The longevity depends on the organism's reproductive pattern, as insects, who reproduce in large numbers and quite quickly have smaller lifespan while whales live much longer with few offspring.
Larger species tend to stay alive for much longer as they have lower metabolic rates and fewer natural predators, along with that slow heart rate has also been named as one of the reasons for longer lifespan.
Here is the list of the animals with the longest lifespan:
Elephant
Elephant being the largest land animals can weight up to 6,350 kilograms and are known for their intelligence.
An elephant's resting heart rate is typically between 25 and 35 beats per minute (BPM), which is much slower than human's 60-100 BPM and they can live up to 60-70 years on the wild.
Blue whale
Blue whale is the largest animal ever known to have existed, with their heart weighing as much as a car.
They are found in oceans, and prefer deep and cold waters.
The whales can live up to 90+ years and migrate to warmer region to breed and give birth.
American lobster
American lobster found along the Atlantic coast of North America are known for their strong claws, which they use for hunting and defence.
They live in rocky water, where they hide in crevices and feed on fish, molluscs, and algae.
Lobster grows by molting, a process where they shed their old exoskeleton and form a new, larger one.
American lobster live past 100 years, mainly due to their ability to grow and regenerate body parts.
Galapagos Tortoise
Galapagos Tortoise are among the largest tortoises in the world, and can weigh up to 408 kilograms.
Their massive size can store water and fat, which helps them go for long periods of time without much resources.
They are herbivores and feed on leaves, grasses and cacti, and their slow movements are paired with long lifespan.
They can live well over 100 years with several tortoise making it well over the 150-200 year finishing line in the wild.
Bowhead Whale
Found in Arctic and sub-Arctic region, Bowhead whales are among the largest whales, with adults reaching the length of up to 18 metres.
The mammal holds record for longevity, as they can live up to 200 years and more.
Their bow-shaped head help them break through sea ice and the they feed on small crustaceans and other plank-tonic organisms.