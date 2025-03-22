World

Discover five animals that live longer than humans

There are several animals that outlive human due to their biological and evolutionary factors

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Discover five animals that live longer than humans
Discover five animals that live longer than humans 

Animals all over the world have wide range of lifespans, varying from mere hours to millennia.

The longevity depends on the organism's reproductive pattern, as insects, who reproduce in large numbers and quite quickly have smaller lifespan while whales live much longer with few offspring.

Larger species tend to stay alive for much longer as they have lower metabolic rates and fewer natural predators, along with that slow heart rate has also been named as one of the reasons for longer lifespan.

Here is the list of the animals with the longest lifespan:

Elephant

Discover five animals that live longer than humans

Elephant being the largest land animals can weight up to 6,350 kilograms and are known for their intelligence.

Related: UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?

An elephant's resting heart rate is typically between 25 and 35 beats per minute (BPM), which is much slower than human's 60-100 BPM and they can live up to 60-70 years on the wild.

Blue whale

Discover five animals that live longer than humans

Blue whale is the largest animal ever known to have existed, with their heart weighing as much as a car.

They are found in oceans, and prefer deep and cold waters.

The whales can live up to 90+ years and migrate to warmer region to breed and give birth.

American lobster

Discover five animals that live longer than humans

American lobster found along the Atlantic coast of North America are known for their strong claws, which they use for hunting and defence.

They live in rocky water, where they hide in crevices and feed on fish, molluscs, and algae.

Lobster grows by molting, a process where they shed their old exoskeleton and form a new, larger one.

American lobster live past 100 years, mainly due to their ability to grow and regenerate body parts.

Galapagos Tortoise

Discover five animals that live longer than humans

Galapagos Tortoise are among the largest tortoises in the world, and can weigh up to 408 kilograms.

Their massive size can store water and fat, which helps them go for long periods of time without much resources.

They are herbivores and feed on leaves, grasses and cacti, and their slow movements are paired with long lifespan.

They can live well over 100 years with several tortoise making it well over the 150-200 year finishing line in the wild.

Bowhead Whale

Discover five animals that live longer than humans

Found in Arctic and sub-Arctic region, Bowhead whales are among the largest whales, with adults reaching the length of up to 18 metres.

The mammal holds record for longevity, as they can live up to 200 years and more.

Related: UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers

Their bow-shaped head help them break through sea ice and the they feed on small crustaceans and other plank-tonic organisms.

Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles
Andrew, Tristan Tate fly back to Romania amid legal battles
Archaeologists uncover hidden Bronze Age stone circle in Derbyshire
Archaeologists uncover hidden Bronze Age stone circle in Derbyshire
Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?
Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?
Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled
Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss