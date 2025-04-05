Health

Common bad habits that secretly affect your brain health

Sleep deprivation may increase the risk of neurological disorders such as Dementia and Alzheimer’s

The brain is the most vital organ of the human body, controlling emotions, thoughts, and other bodily functions. However, a few daily habits, often unnoticed, may harm our health over time.

Protecting your brain requires awareness and consciousness to avoid these damages.

Here are a few bad habits that you should avoid to prevent brain damage:

Not having a nutrient-rich breakfast

Not eating breakfast deprives your brain of important micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and glucose, minimising concentration.

Prolonged periods without food may decrease your energy levels, and increase the release of stress hormones such as cortisol, affecting productivity.

Excessive multitasking

Excessive multitasking may improve cerebral hyperactivity and minimise efficiency.

It stops deep thinking, and disrupts memory stabilisation, making it difficult to complete tasks with profound efficiency.

Using headphones at elevated volume

Listening to high music via headphones damages hearing capabilities, which adversely affects brain activity.

Hearing loss has been associated with cognitive decline, as it reduces auditory input and overloads the brain processing units, which may lead to fatigue and memory loss.

Not having enough sleep, remaining awake till night

Sleep deprivation has become a most common issue these days that impairs learning, decision-making, and emotional regulation.

Sleep deprivation may increase the risk of neurological disorders such as Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

