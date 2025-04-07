French paratrooper crashes into stadium roof ahead of Champions Cup clash: Watch

The European Rugby Champions Cup got a dramatic beginning after a parachutist crashed into the stadium roof.
According to France 24, a Champions Cup rugby game between Toulouse and Sale at the Stade de Toulouse on Sunday, April 6, 2025, was delayed for about half an hour after a parachutist in a pre-match display hit the stadium roof.
The parachutist carrying the match ball was quickly descending when a side of his white and blue parachute got stuck on a section of the roof, leaving him tangled mid-air, dangling some 15 metres above the fans.
Five minutes before the match, three parachutists flew into the bowl of the stadium during a pre-game spectacle. Two of them landed safely on the ground, but the parachute of the third one was trapped on the roof of the 33,150-seat stadium.
The seats below the parachutist were quickly cleared, and a giant inflatable mat was placed there 15 minutes before the help arrived.
Later, the firefighters extended a ladder from the fire engine to rescue the parachutist amid the applause and cheers from the crowd.
As per reports, the parachutist was brought down safely without any injury.