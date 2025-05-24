San Diego plane crash investigation reveals shocking glitches at airport

The San Diego plane crash investigation has unveiled that the airport experienced multiple glitches before the fatal plane crash.
According to BBC, after a Cessna 50 crashed early on Thursday, May 22, 2025, the investigators are examining the factors that contributed to the deadly tragedy.
The authorities announced that all six aboard, including a former drummer for the rock band The Devil Wears Prada and a high-profile music agent, are presumed dead.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), after initial examination, found that the aircraft did not have a flight data recorder that could provide them more information, so they are investigating a mix of clues.
They have not determined the exact factors behind the crash but believe that foggy weather conditions and technical glitches at a San Diego airport might be reasons for the crash.
‘Unrelated power surge’
In a news conference on Friday, May 23, 2025, NTSB investigator Dan Baker said that the FBI is helping the agency in collecting and preserving evidence from the scene.
He further added that investigators have also found that the plane struck high-tension power lines before crashing into homes in the Murphy Canyon neighbourhood, which is about two miles from the Montgomery Field Airport where it was heading.
The small regional airport has three runways, was experiencing two different issues at the time of the crash during foggy conditions.
Baker said. The Automated Surface Observing Station, which provides weather data to pilots, was "inoperative at the time of the accident due to an unrelated power surge." He attributed the outage to "some sort of technical glitch."
However, it is unclear whether this contributed to the crash, as not all airports are equipped with this system.
The airport has warned pilots about the problem with the lights on one of the runways.
As per the investigation, the pilot of the crashed plane was aiming to land at the runway when the incident occurred, but he did not report any issues or ask for help before the crash.