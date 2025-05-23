Sebastião Salgado, legendary photographer passes away at 82

Sebastião Salgado, a famous photographer from Brazil known for his strong black-and-white photos showing tough situations, wars and nature has passed away at the age of 82.
He spent 55 years taking pictures in 130 countries and captured important events like the Rawanda genocide in 1994, the burning oilfields after the Gulf War in 1991 and the famine in Africa's Sahel region in 1984.
Award-winning photographer combines art and environmental activism:
Beside photography, Salgado and his wife Lélia worked through their environmental charity, Instituto Terra, to bring life back to his family's old farm in Brazil by turning the empty land into a healthy and growing rainforest, as per BBC.
Instituto Terra said in a statement, "His lens revealed the world and its contradictions; his life, the power of transformative action. Sebastião was much more than one of the greatest photographers of our time."
Salgado also collaborated with 12 indigenous communities to create an exhibition called Amazonia.
This exhibition was displayed at the Science Museum in London and the the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester in 2021 and 2022.
In 2024, he was honoured with the Sony World Photography Awards’ Outstanding Contribution to Photography award for his remarkable contributions.