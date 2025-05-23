World

Harvard barred from enrolling foreign students under Trump administration ruling

The Trump administration has given Harvard University 72 hours to comply with it's demands

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 23, 2025
Harvard University is once again facing a shocking move by the Trump administration.

On Thursday, May 22, the administration has announced that they have revoked Harvard’s privilege to enrol international students.

Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, shared on X that the administration had ended Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as America's oldest university failed to follow the law.

What does the administration's decision means for Harvard's international students?

This shocking move means that the school will not be able to enrol individuals with F-(students pursuing academics) or J-(exchange visitors participating in educational programs)-non-immigrant status for the upcoming 2025-2026 academic year.

Students with these visas would have to transfer to other universities to maintain legal status.

The letter had provided Harvard 72 hours to comply with a list of demand to regain it's ability to host international students.

Harvard in their official statement called the decision "unlawful," adding that this action can cause damage to the institute and it's academics capabilities.

The Trump administration's move could affect thousands of international students who study at the university.

How the tension between Trump administration and Harvard University started?

Since Donald Trump's second term in office, he has cracked down on several academic institutes.

After receiving a long list of demand, in April 2025 Harvard University announced that it would sue the Trump administration.

The White House later shared that the list was sent by mistake.

It has demanded Harvard to change it's teaching practices, hiring and admissions to help fight antisemitism on campus, along with that it had threatened to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status and cut government funds.

