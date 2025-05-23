Harvard’s international students safe for now after judge halts government rule

World

In the current school year, Harvard University has accepted nearly 6,800 international students

  • May 23, 2025
A US judge stopped the Trump administration from taking action that would prevent Harvard from admitting foreign students on Friday, May 23.

Earlier the same day, Harvard University complained in a Boston court that the government's decision was unfair and broke the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The First Amendment protects people's rights and guarantees freedom of religion, the right to express ideas and opinions and the right to petition.

As per multiple outlets, Harvard said this action would badly affect the university and more than 7,000 international students studying there on visas.

"With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission," Harvard said in the lawsuit.

Now the Judge Allison Burroughs has temporarily stopped the Department of Homeland Security's new rule from being enforced for two weeks.

The judge's order prevents the government from cancelling Harvard's approval to participate in a program that lets the university accept international students who come to the US on student visas.

Thousands of international students enrolled at Harvard this school year:

In the current school year, Harvard University has accepted nearly 6,800 international students to study at its Cambridge, Massachusetts campus.

