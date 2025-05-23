World

Major signs you’re emotionally exhausted: Discover simple ways to fight back

Emotional exhaustion is a state of chronic emotional drain that can harm your mental and physical health

Major signs you’re emotionally exhausted: Discover simple ways to fight back
Major signs you’re emotionally exhausted: Discover simple ways to fight back

Living life can sometimes feel like riding a wild rollercoaster!

One moment you feel happy and motivated but in the very next moment, life suddenly feels messed up and everything seems pointless and not worth trying for.

In today's fast-paced world, where people find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities like maintaining relationships, job pressures and other duties, emotional well-being is often overlooked.

Often, we feel restless, thinking that maybe things will get better the next day but that doesn't always happen.

The things you once enjoyed doing start feeling like a burden. Social interactions, which used to energize you, now feel exhausting. Often, when you wake up, you already feel tired and emotionally numb.

If you also feel these things, don't ignore them because you are going through emotional exhaustion, which is more than just feeling tired as it is a state of chronic emotional drain that can harm your mental and physical health and may lead to serious issues.

Other symptoms:

* Confusion

* Loss of memory

* Anger and irritability

* Anxiety

* Depression

* Failure

* Lack of motivation

* Hopelessness

* Changes in appetite

* Digestive problems

* Headaches

* Weight loss or gain

How to treat emotional exhaustion?

It is true that when you are happy, the environment around you also feels positive and life feels better.

Making small changes in your daily habits can help manage your symptoms and prevent emotional burnout.

First of all, you can handle emotional exhaustion by noticing the things causing stress that you can reduce or get rid of.

When you feel stressed, your body thinks you are in danger and makes stress chemicals.

This makes you feel more emotionally tired. If you pay attention to little positive things happening around you, your brain feels safe and sends out fewer stress chemicals.

Beside this, eat well, exercise and get enough sleep. Practicing mindfulness, which means focus on the present moment, can help too.

But always remember that life doesn’t follow a straight path, it’s messy, uncertain and constantly changing. But in riding these ups and downs, we grow, we learn and we slowly find our own way through all the chaos.

Hardest Geezer Russ finishes 73-day New Zealand run challenge with record time
Hardest Geezer Russ finishes 73-day New Zealand run challenge with record time
Russ Cook, who already ran across Africa in 352 days and has now finished running the entire length of New Zealand
San Diego plane crash: Fires erupt as plane hits 15 homes, multiple feared dead
San Diego plane crash: Fires erupt as plane hits 15 homes, multiple feared dead
At least 100 local residents were forced to leave their homes at an evacuation center
Barron Trump’s height earns playful shoutout from dad during Florida Gators celebration
Barron Trump’s height earns playful shoutout from dad during Florida Gators celebration
Barron Trump's height is 6 feet 9 inches, making him taller than his father who is 6 feet 3 inches tall
Nike’s price boost hits fans this June: Here’s what you need to know
Nike’s price boost hits fans this June: Here’s what you need to know
Nike also said that it will start selling its products directly on Amazon in the US again for the first time since 2019
Discover top 10 US beaches for 2025 as Cooper's Beach wins crown
Discover top 10 US beaches for 2025 as Cooper's Beach wins crown
Dr. Beach unveils names of the top 10 best beaches in the United States
UK to consider chemical castration for sex offenders amid prison overcrowding
UK to consider chemical castration for sex offenders amid prison overcrowding
An independent sentencing review has put forward different ways to tackle overcrowding in UK prisons
UK court blocks Starmer's Chagos Islands deal in last-minute ruling
UK court blocks Starmer's Chagos Islands deal in last-minute ruling
Chagos Islands deal hits with last-minute legal roadblock as High Court judge issues temporary ban
US President Trump calls own foreign aid cuts 'devastating’
US President Trump calls own foreign aid cuts 'devastating’
Trump urged other nations to contribute ‘a lot of money’ during a meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
Kim Jong Un reacts to warship mishap at launch ceremony
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the new warship launch ceremony that ended with a 'serious accident'
Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases
Amazon surprises customers with refunds for years-old purchases
Amazon refunds customers for purchases made in 2018, sparking mixed reactions
Greece raises tsunami warning after powerful 6 earthquake hits Crete coast
Greece raises tsunami warning after powerful 6 earthquake hits Crete coast
Tsunami alert issued in Greece after a seismic disaster of 6 magnitude strike coast of Crete
Ramaphosa remains calm over Trump's false claims of white ‘genocide’
Ramaphosa remains calm over Trump's false claims of white ‘genocide’
Donald Trump confronts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa with baseless anti-white racism