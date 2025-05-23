World

Kermit the Frog shares key advice at University of Maryland’s graduation

Kermit the Frog was created by a University of Maryland's home economics graduate Jim Henson in 1955

Kermit the Frog has made his feelings known about graduation and the reality of adulthood.

On Thursday, May 22, University of Maryland's (UMD) class of 2025 received their diplomas along with a wise advice from the Muppet.

Kermit mentioned three things he wanted to talk about that are important to him, "finding your own people, taking the leap, and making connections."

The Frog teasingly noted, "As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here's a little advice – if you're willing to listen to a frog.”

"Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together, " Kermit advised.

Acknowledging the hard work of students, he added. "I know the past four years have brought more challenges than anyone expected, sometime it can feel like the challenges just keep coming."

"But, but look at you. I know that you’re going to be okay because you’re here. You did it," he encouragingly shouted.

About Kermit the Frog creator Jim Henson 

In the speech, Kermit also mentioned his creator Jim Henson, who graduated from UMD in 1960.

As a home economics major, he designed the original character from one of his mother's coats and a Ping-Pong ball cut in half.

The university announced in March that Kermit, who was created in 1955 and became the centrepiece of the Muppet franchise, would be this year's commencement speaker.

In a video announcing the speaker, Kermit was described as a bestselling author, an environmental advocate, and an international superstar.

