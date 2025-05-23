World

Malala Yousafzai’s sweet bicycle ride with husband wins hearts online

Malala tied the knot with Asser Malik on November 9, 2021 at a small ceremony in Birmingham

  by Web Desk
  • |
  May 23, 2025


Human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai recently shared special moment on her social media, giving her followers a glimpse into her personal life.

Malala took to her Instagram account and shared a sweet video in which she is seen enjoying quality time with her husband, Asser Malik.

In the video, she is seen riding a bicycle while wearing a cowboy hat.

In the background, her husband's voice can be heard cheering her on. The caption of the video says, "First time on a bicycle."

After failing to ride the bicycle on her own, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate in history, finally sat on a tandem bicycle with her husband, who was the one riding it.

Fans flood comments section with love and encouragement

Shortly after Malala posted the video, people gave heartfelt remarks in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Never too old to learn a new skill! Happy for you," while another penned, "Pure Joy."

A fan suggested to her, "Malala you need to now buy a super cool cycle and name it too!"

The fourth one lovingly wrote for Malala, "Well done! And I love to hear your laughter! With all the seriousness in your life, that laughter is the perfect medicine."

For the unversed, Malala tied the knot with Malik on November 9, 2021 at a small ceremony in Birmingham.

