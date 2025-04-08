Health

Experts reveal ideal time to take shower

Doctors have shared that taking shower at certain times can cause skin to break out in severe acne

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 08, 2025
Experts reveal ideal time to take shower
Experts reveal ideal time to take shower

Medical advisers have opened up about the perfect time to shower and how it can have direct affect on your sleep and skin.

As reported by DailyMail, taking regular showers at non-recommended hours can trigger acne breakout, irritated skin and even a bad sleep.

Experts have revealed that even though showering in the morning can "awaken the sense," evening showers are more beneficial to overall health.

Dr. Arafona Giuseppe, medical adviser at Prescription Doctor noted, "During the day, your body and your hair can collect airborne allergens and irritants, dirt and grimes, especially in the summer months from pollen, chemicals and sweat."

Along with that Dr. Jason Singh, from Virginia, also shared that evening showers helps in sleep improvement, keeps the skin hydrated and wash away pollutants.

Additionally, a warm showers triggers the release of melatonin, a hormone that relaxes your body and allows it to fall asleep quickly.

Evening showers are also good for skin conditions including eczema and acne, as Singh added, "If you're prone to dry skin or sensitive skin, then showering at night is a better way to help hydrate your skin."

Notably, it was advised to not cut morning showers from routine completely as they are also necessary for promoting hygiene.

Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'inferior treatment' amid security case hearing
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
King Charles 'concerned' about Prince Harry's Sentebale controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Cristiano Ronaldo shares his thoughts on being a Fatal Fury character
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Will Pucovski retires from cricket at 27 over brain health concerns
Key habits to avoid mobility issues over time
Key habits to avoid mobility issues over time
Diarrhoea-causing bacteria widely spreads undetected through ICUs
Diarrhoea-causing bacteria widely spreads undetected through ICUs
Boost your health! Top tips to maintain healthy lifestyle
Boost your health! Top tips to maintain healthy lifestyle
World Health Day 2025: WHO prioritises mothers and babies well-being
World Health Day 2025: WHO prioritises mothers and babies well-being
Early warning signs of diabetes you shouldn't ignore
Early warning signs of diabetes you shouldn't ignore
Benefits of drinking maximum water on overall health
Benefits of drinking maximum water on overall health
Bird flu poses rising risk to humans, experts warns
Bird flu poses rising risk to humans, experts warns
Common signs of nutritional deficiency you shouldn’t ignore
Common signs of nutritional deficiency you shouldn’t ignore
Common bad habits that secretly affect your brain health
Common bad habits that secretly affect your brain health
Weekend exercises may lower risks of early death, study
Weekend exercises may lower risks of early death, study
Mental health matters: Here's how to reduce stress and anxiety
Mental health matters: Here's how to reduce stress and anxiety
Early Alzheimer’s detection now possible with new blood test
Early Alzheimer’s detection now possible with new blood test