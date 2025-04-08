Experts reveal ideal time to take shower

Medical advisers have opened up about the perfect time to shower and how it can have direct affect on your sleep and skin.
As reported by DailyMail, taking regular showers at non-recommended hours can trigger acne breakout, irritated skin and even a bad sleep.
Experts have revealed that even though showering in the morning can "awaken the sense," evening showers are more beneficial to overall health.
Dr. Arafona Giuseppe, medical adviser at Prescription Doctor noted, "During the day, your body and your hair can collect airborne allergens and irritants, dirt and grimes, especially in the summer months from pollen, chemicals and sweat."
Along with that Dr. Jason Singh, from Virginia, also shared that evening showers helps in sleep improvement, keeps the skin hydrated and wash away pollutants.
Additionally, a warm showers triggers the release of melatonin, a hormone that relaxes your body and allows it to fall asleep quickly.
Evening showers are also good for skin conditions including eczema and acne, as Singh added, "If you're prone to dry skin or sensitive skin, then showering at night is a better way to help hydrate your skin."
Notably, it was advised to not cut morning showers from routine completely as they are also necessary for promoting hygiene.