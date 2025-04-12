World

Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap

Marie Robinson used a special tool to measure her mouth opening

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • April 12, 2025
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap
Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap

Among the many unique records set by people, one of them is Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson who holds the Guinness World Records title for having a largest mouth gap.

When she opened her mouth, there was a big space between her top and bottom teeth which made her tongue visible.

While recalling her childhood memories of playing with her siblings, she said she could easily put things like oranges and even lightbulbs in her mouth just for fun, as per Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap

Marie had a dream of getting recognized by Guinness World Records and to achieve that dream, she once tried to take part in an event near her home where 1,976 people raced wearing Wellington boots to try and set a world record but she couldn’t be able to take a part in it.

Later, to finally fulfill her dream, she asked her dentist to officially measure her mouth and submit the evidence needed for her record attempt.

Dentists then checked her mouth and sent proof showing that she has the widest mouth opening for a woman.

Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap

After that, Marie is now finally getting recognition for her unusually large mouth.

After reviewing the measurements, it was found that Marie’s mouth gape was an incredible 7.59 cm (2.98 inches).

Marie used a special tool to measure her mouth opening and it showed an average size between 7.23 and 7.33 centimeters.

This is bigger than the mouth opening of the previous record holder, Samantha Ramsdell from the USA whose measurement was 6.52 centimeters.

Also, Marie has never undergone any dental treatments, like braces or other procedures that could change the natural shape or appearance of her mouth.

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary

David Beckham, Victoria snub Brooklyn, Nicola on 3rd wedding anniversary
UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads

UK mother arrested for taking away kids' iPads
Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga reveals her true feelings for 'Brother' Bruno Mars
Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers

Princess Anne inaugurates multi-million facility for retired seafarers
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Delta passengers stranded for hours at Alabama airport without customs
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
Menendez brothers score big win: Judge favors resentencing bid
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
US Envoy Witkoff holds 'productive' talks with Putin on Ukraine
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
Bournemouth road tragedy: Child killed in horrific van accident
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
King Tut’s face revealed by AI after groundbreaking DNA discovery: SEE
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Boca Raton plane crash: Three dead as aircraft explodes into flames on busy road
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Thailand to observe Songkran, traditional festival to celebrate New Year
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Greenland base commander fired over disputed email on VP Vance's criticism
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
Xi 'not afraid' as China increases tariffs on US goods in retaliation
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
US court orders Trump to return wrongly deported man from El Salvador
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Elon Musk personal life: Everything to know about his children's mothers
Hudson river helicopter crash: Siemens executive dies along with family
Hudson river helicopter crash: Siemens executive dies along with family