Guinness World Record: Marie Robinson sets record for largest mouth gap

Among the many unique records set by people, one of them is Marie Pearl Zellmer Robinson who holds the Guinness World Records title for having a largest mouth gap.
When she opened her mouth, there was a big space between her top and bottom teeth which made her tongue visible.
While recalling her childhood memories of playing with her siblings, she said she could easily put things like oranges and even lightbulbs in her mouth just for fun, as per Guinness World Records.
Marie had a dream of getting recognized by Guinness World Records and to achieve that dream, she once tried to take part in an event near her home where 1,976 people raced wearing Wellington boots to try and set a world record but she couldn’t be able to take a part in it.
Later, to finally fulfill her dream, she asked her dentist to officially measure her mouth and submit the evidence needed for her record attempt.
Dentists then checked her mouth and sent proof showing that she has the widest mouth opening for a woman.
After that, Marie is now finally getting recognition for her unusually large mouth.
After reviewing the measurements, it was found that Marie’s mouth gape was an incredible 7.59 cm (2.98 inches).
Marie used a special tool to measure her mouth opening and it showed an average size between 7.23 and 7.33 centimeters.
This is bigger than the mouth opening of the previous record holder, Samantha Ramsdell from the USA whose measurement was 6.52 centimeters.
Also, Marie has never undergone any dental treatments, like braces or other procedures that could change the natural shape or appearance of her mouth.