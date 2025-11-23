World

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest

A protest has taken place in an East Sussex town over government plans to house asylum seekers in a military site

Hundreds of people in East Sussex have protested in East Sussex against plans to temporarily house up to 540 male asylum seekers at a military training camp near Crowborough for about a year.

Wealden District Council officially opposed the plan and issued a notice to the Home Office for planning violations while the Home Office said it is working with local authorities and others to address concerns about the asylum seeker's sites.

"We have committed to close every asylum hotel and as part of this we are working to move asylum seekers into more suitable accommodation such as military bases," a spokesperson said, as per BBC.

Although national campaigners supported the protest, some participants said they joined for personal reasons.

During a protest, organizers asked people to wear numbers representing the possible number of migrants arriving in the town.

The protestors expressed opposition through chants like "Crowborough says no and "protect our community."

Wealden District Council said the planning contravention notice would "help to identify whether there are any grounds for challenge in relation to planning law or more generally."

Sussex Police reported that they tried to prevent any major disturbances during the protest and managed the situation peacefully and there were no arrests.

