UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis

Train fares in the UK are set to be frozen for the first time in three decades.
As per Sky News, this freeze will help millions of passengers to save money or regulated fares including season tickets and peak and off-peak return trips between major cities.
It is pertinent to note that the fare freeze only affects trains in England operated by English companies.
The fare freeze is part of Labour's broader plan to create a publicly owned Great British Railways.
Other planned improvements include tap-in/tap-out and digital ticketing systems, as well as upgrades to provide superfast Wi-Fi on trains.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said in a statement it will help reduce financial pressure on households and make it easier for people to travel for work, school or visiting friends and family.
Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said, "We all want to see cheaper rail travel, so we're freezing fares to help millions of passengers save money."
"Commuters on more expensive routes will save more than £300 per year, meaning they keep more of their hard-earned cash," she added.
The rail union and passenger groups supported the fare freeze, saying it will make train travel cheaper and encourage more environmentally friendly travel.