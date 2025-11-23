Titanic's richest passenger's gold watch sells for record prize at auction

A gold pocket watch recovered from an elderly couple who drowned during the sinking of the Titanic has sold for a record-breaking Stg1.78 million ($A3.61 million) at auction.
It was the highest amount ever paid for Titanic memorabilia, the auctioneers said.
The previous record was set last year when another gold pocket watch presented to the captain of a boat which rescued more than 700 passengers from the liner sold for Stg1.56 million ($A3.16 million).
The 18-carat Jules Jurgensen engraved watch was owned by first class passenger Isidor Straus, who drowned when the ship sank on its maiden voyage from England to New York in April 1912, costing 1500 lives.
Isidor Straus and his wife Ida were portrayed in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic film as the couple cradling each other as the Titanic goes down.
The watch was recovered from the body of Isidor Straus along with other personal effects and returned to his family.
He had been given the watch in 1888 as a gift for his 43rd birthday, the same year he became a partner in New York department store Macy’s.
During the night of the sinking, the wealthy couple made their way to the Titanic’s boat deck.