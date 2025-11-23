World

Miss Jamaica 'not doing well,' remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall

Miss Jamaica's ICU stay extended after a serious stage injury at Miss Universe 2025

Gabrielle Henry of Jamaica remains confined in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital in Thailand, three days after she fell off the stage during the Miss Universe 2025 preliminary evening gown competition.

In a statement released on Instagram Friday, Nov 21, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization said that Henry’s sister, Dr. Phylicia Henry-Samuels, shared to them that the beauty queen’s condition has improved slower than expected, reported The Star.

“Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly,” Dr. Henry-Samuels said, noting that doctors have ordered Henry to remain in the ICU for at least seven days for close monitoring and specialised care.nt

Henry was walking the runway in a sequined orange gown and high heels on Nov. 19 when she slipped and fell off the edge of the stage. She was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The organisation appealed for continued prayers while asking the public to refrain from spreading “negative comments, misinformation, or speculation that may cause further distress to the family.”

“During this profoundly difficult time, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization is earnestly calling on Jamaicans at home and across the Diaspora to continue keeping Gabrielle in their prayers,” it continued.

The organisation earlier said that Henry was not suffering from life-threatening injuries, and Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha, who visited the beauty queen, said she had no broken bones and was receiving proper medical attention. 

