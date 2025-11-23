World

Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season

Spanning over three million square feet, the market turns the city center into a festive paradise

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season
Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season

Craiova is transforming into a dazzling winter wonderland as Europe's biggest Christmas market opens its door.

Spanning over three million square feet, the market turns the city center into a festive paradise filled with twinkling lights, colourful decorations and exciting rides for all ages.

Running from November 14, 2025 to January 4, 2026, it will give people plenty of time to visit before and after Christmas.

Craiova has become a popular Christmas destinations in Europe, receiving over 90,000 votes in a survey.

This year’s Christmas market in Craiova is themed around The Nutcracker, featuring giant sweets, toy decorations and millions of lights.

Visitors can also enjoy attractions like Eastern Europe's tallest Santa sleigh, a panoramic Ferric wheel and a festive carousel.

This market also offers a wide variety of food from many Eastern European countries.

Winter travel specialists at Ski Vertigo highlighted Craiova as one of Europe’s most enchanting and surprisingly affordable festive destinations.

A Ski Vertigo spokesperson said, "A quick check on Skyscanner shows return flights from London to Craiova can often be found in the budget range when you’re flexible on dates," as per ExpressUK.

It added, "For many people, getting to Europe’s biggest Christmas market can cost less than a night out back home."

It has also been officially recognized by European Best Destinations as Europe's most beautiful Christmas market.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest

Asylum seekers housing plan triggers Crowborough protest
A protest has taken place in an East Sussex town over government plans to house asylum seekers in a military site

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis

UK train fares frozen for first time in 30 years amid cost of living crisis
Rail fares frozen for the first time in 30 years in historic intervention to deliver real savings for millions of commuters

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall

Miss Jamaica ‘not doing well,’ remains in ICU after Miss Universe stage fall
Miss Jamaica's ICU stay extended after a serious stage injury at Miss Universe 2025

Gen Z's password habits exposed: Top 10 most-used passwords in 2025

Gen Z's password habits exposed: Top 10 most-used passwords in 2025
Grandparents have better passwords than Gen Z, study reveals alarming trends

Vietnam flood disaster: Death toll reaches 90, 12 still missing

Vietnam flood disaster: Death toll reaches 90, 12 still missing
Vietnam's central region sees extreme rainfall, over 1,900mm in a week

Titanic's richest passenger's gold watch sells for record prize at auction

Titanic's richest passenger's gold watch sells for record prize at auction
Gold pocket watch worn by the richest man aboard receives highest amount ever paid for a single Titanic item

Chicago Christmas celebration turns deadly with two separate shootings

Chicago Christmas celebration turns deadly with two separate shootings
Thousands of people gathered at Millennium Park for the Christmas tree lighting and the opening of Christkindlmarket

Ovo Energy set to cut hundreds of jobs next week amid financial struggles

Ovo Energy set to cut hundreds of jobs next week amid financial struggles
Ovo Energy is expected to stop or reduce taking on new customer

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter diagnosed with terminal cancer

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter diagnosed with terminal cancer
Tatiana Schlossberg is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg

UK’s most popular wedding date revealed in new study

UK’s most popular wedding date revealed in new study
New research has revealed the most common dates for marriage proposals in the UK

Daily Mail's publisher enters exclusive talks to acquire Telegraph

Daily Mail's publisher enters exclusive talks to acquire Telegraph
Lord Rothermere, the head of DMGT said he has always admired 'Daily Telegraph'

Mamdani and Trump's Oval Office meeting sparks netizens' hilarious reactions

Mamdani and Trump's Oval Office meeting sparks netizens' hilarious reactions
Donald Trump meets NYC's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani in the White House after funding threat