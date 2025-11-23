Europe’s most beautiful Christmas market opens its door for festive season

Craiova is transforming into a dazzling winter wonderland as Europe's biggest Christmas market opens its door.
Spanning over three million square feet, the market turns the city center into a festive paradise filled with twinkling lights, colourful decorations and exciting rides for all ages.
Running from November 14, 2025 to January 4, 2026, it will give people plenty of time to visit before and after Christmas.
Craiova has become a popular Christmas destinations in Europe, receiving over 90,000 votes in a survey.
This year’s Christmas market in Craiova is themed around The Nutcracker, featuring giant sweets, toy decorations and millions of lights.
Visitors can also enjoy attractions like Eastern Europe's tallest Santa sleigh, a panoramic Ferric wheel and a festive carousel.
This market also offers a wide variety of food from many Eastern European countries.
Winter travel specialists at Ski Vertigo highlighted Craiova as one of Europe’s most enchanting and surprisingly affordable festive destinations.
A Ski Vertigo spokesperson said, "A quick check on Skyscanner shows return flights from London to Craiova can often be found in the budget range when you’re flexible on dates," as per ExpressUK.
It added, "For many people, getting to Europe’s biggest Christmas market can cost less than a night out back home."
It has also been officially recognized by European Best Destinations as Europe's most beautiful Christmas market.