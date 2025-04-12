Health

Benefits of ADHD medications surpasses risks, study finds

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder with numerous symptoms such as impulsiveness

  • April 12, 2025
Benefits of ADHD medications surpasses risks, study finds
A new study revealed the benefits of consuming drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) over the impact of hypertension and increased heart rate.

A team of researchers led by scientists from the University of Southampton discovered the majority of children taking ADHD medicines faced a small rise in blood pressure and pulse rates.

The senior lead author of the study Prof Samuele Cortese, from the University of Southampton, stated that the risks and benefits of consuming any medication had to be analysed together, but for ADHD medicines the risk-benefit ratio was “reassuring”.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder with numerous symptoms such as impulsiveness, disorganisation and difficulty in concentration.

The study revealed that all the ADHD medications were linked with a small rise in blood pressure and heart rate, except guanfacine, a medicine, which caused hypotension and heart rate.

The researchers recommended individuals suffering from any heart conditions discuss the adverse effects of ADHD medication with their consultant cardiologist before beginning the treatment.

A former chief executive of the ADHD Foundation Dr Tony Lloyd, stated that the long-term benefits of ADHD medications included a minimised risk of anxiety, depression, and enhanced educational outcomes. 

