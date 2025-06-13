Health

Is Psyllium husk really ‘Nature’s Ozempic’? Here’s what experts say

Psyllium husk is considered an essential source of soluble fibre that softens stools and regulates digestion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Is Psyllium husk really ‘Nature’s Ozempic’? Here’s what experts say
Is Psyllium husk really ‘Nature’s Ozempic’? Here’s what experts say

As Ozempic and similar GLP-1s have completely transformed the weight-loss realm, health companies and influencers are finding “nature’s Ozempic,” an affordable, non-prescription option such as Psyllium Husk.

A spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Lena Beal stated, that Psyllium Husk is increasingly becoming popular because of its impressive ability to suppress appetite and regulate digestion at a reduced price.

What is psyllium husk?

Psyllium husk is derived from the seed of Plantago ovata plants, a shrub that grows in sandy deserts.

It can be consumed in pill or powder form. However, when mixed with water, it creates a gel-like substance.

Benefits

Psyllium husk is considered an essential source of soluble fibre that softens stools and assists in managing constipation and diarrhoea, according to Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic Center for Human Nutrition.

In addition, the gel binds with the bile in your gut and removes the amount of cholesterol in your body.

Psyllium husk may increase one’s consumption of fibre, an amazing benefit given that only 5% of individuals across the US and 9% of adults in the UK consume the recommended amount of 25-30g of fibre a day. Psyllium husk offers up to 7g of fibre per tablespoon.

Risks

Experts recommend consuming psyllium husk with enough water; roughly 500ml of water per 20g of fibre, as it rapidly expands with liquid without an appropriate amount of water, is likely to cause choking hazards leading to gastrointestinal obstruction.

Medical professionals warn that Fiber and psyllium may also react with specific medications, so you should consult a doctor before consuming it. 

Expedited biological ageing linked to dementia, stroke risk
Expedited biological ageing linked to dementia, stroke risk
Researchy revealed that individuals having short telomeres were at an 11% higher risk of developing one of the brain diseases
FDA recalls Zicam and Orajel swabs for Possible fungal contamination
FDA recalls Zicam and Orajel swabs for Possible fungal contamination
Fungi-contaminated swabs may cause serious infections, especially in children, immunocompromised individuals
Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss
Essential tips that you must know for expedited weight loss
Discover effective tips to get back on track after days of treating yourself
Real-world research finds reduced weight loss with GLP-1 drugs
Real-world research finds reduced weight loss with GLP-1 drugs
Study reveals that average patient reduced 8.7% of their entire body weight following a year
Biking may foster healthy brain aging, study
Biking may foster healthy brain aging, study
MRI brain scans indicated that cycling is associated with a larger hippocampus, research found
Doctors issue warning over new Covid variant 'Nimbus'
Doctors issue warning over new Covid variant 'Nimbus'
The latest variant of COVID 'Nimbu' symptoms include redness in the back of the mouth and swollen neck glands and more
Statins may decrease death risk in sepsis patient, study
Statins may decrease death risk in sepsis patient, study
Sepsis is an emergency condition in which the immune system gives an improper and inflammatory response to an infection
Appendix cancers see rise among millennials: New study reveals
Appendix cancers see rise among millennials: New study reveals
Rare appendix cancers have seen a rise in younger generations as per the latest findings
RFK Jr dismisses US CDC vaccine advisory committee
RFK Jr dismisses US CDC vaccine advisory committee
US Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has made a major move against vaccine in the US
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery
Bowel cancer surge in young people: Scientists make groundbreaking discovery
In the UK, bowel cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths and affects young people at an alarming rate
Extreme weather fuels pathogens and disease spread, study
Extreme weather fuels pathogens and disease spread, study
Researchers said that climate change has also allowed disease-carrying mosquitoes to spread to more areas
FDA authorises Clairity's 5 year breast cancer risk prediction tool
FDA authorises Clairity's 5 year breast cancer risk prediction tool
Clairity Breast’s AI model may benefit from supplemental screening methods, including enhancing early detection