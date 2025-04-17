US judge threatens contempt against Trump officials over deportation dispute

US District Judge James Boasberg threatened to hold Trump administration officials in criminal contempt amid a deportation dispute.
According to CNN, the district judge on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, rules that “probable cause exists” to hold the Trump administration in contempt of court for "wilful disregard" of his orders to stop using the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.
In a 46-page ruling Boasberg wrote, “The Court ultimately determines that the Government’s actions on that day demonstrate a wilful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt.”
“The Court does not reach such a conclusion lightly or hastily; indeed, it has given Defendants ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions. None of their responses has been satisfactory,” he added.
Boasberg, who was appointed by the former President Barack Obama, highlighted that the Constitution does not tolerate wilful disobedience of judicial orders, especially by the officials who swore an oath to uphold it.
The ruling has escalated the clash between the White House and judiciary over the president’s powers.
Boasberg has given the officials a deadline of 23 April, 2025, to provide an explanation for their actions; otherwise, he will seek to identify the individual people who ignored the order to stop the deportations and could recommend prosecutions.