UK cracks down on EU cheese, meat imports over health concerns

  World
  • |
  by Web Desk
  • |
  April 17, 2025

UK government bans import of cheese and meat products from EU to prevent foot and mouth disease

The United Kingdom has temporarily restricted the European Union cheese and meat products to prevent spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

According to BBC, travellers are not allowed to bring back items made of meat and cheese even in sandwiches amid growing outbreak in the continent.

The ban is applied to all good whether they are packed or packaged, or bought from duty free.

FMD is a highly infectious virus that causes blisters inside an animal's mouth and under their hooves, and can cause lameness and problems feeding.

It causes no risk to humans and there are currently no cases of foot-and-mouth disease in the UK.

However, there are concerns that if contaminated products enter the UK, even if they are designed for human consumption, there is a chance that they could be consumed by animals.

If meat products are partially cooked or smoked, or if dairy products have not been pasteurised properly, the virus could survive in them.

The restrictions apply to people arriving in Great Britain, not Northern Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, or the Isle of Man.

Products will be seized and destroyed if people try to bring them in, and in "serious cases" people could be fined up to £5,000.

People can bring up to 2kg per person of powdered infant milk, infant food, or special food needed for medical reasons.

In 2001, an outbreak of FMD in the UK led to the culling of millions of animals. Although there were only 2,000 confirmed cases, more than six million sheep, cattle and pigs were slaughtered.

