WhatsApp now lets users create and custom sticker packs

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that simplifies stickers sorting. 

The latest feature of the messaging app enables users to create custom sticker packs without using any third-party app.

Users can now organise saved stickers with several folders to expedite the process of browsing the relevant sticker and sending it to their loved ones.

Custom sticker packs feature

With the significant update, the custom sticker pack feature is now accessible on both WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

However, it was previously only available for Android users of WhatsApp beta.

It reduces the need of utilising third-party apps to create custom sticker packs.

How to create a custom sticker pack:

First launch stickers and select the pencil icon. 

Then choose the sticker you want to add and click on the the-dotted menu in the button-left corner of the display. Then, select the Add to sticker pack option.

Users can set the folder name and the custom pack will be displayed alongside other saved stickers on WhatsApp. 

They can also share an individual sticker with other users. In addition, WhatsApp has another option available which shares the complete sticker pack as bulk.

However, it seems that only stickers made by users can be saved in custom sticker packs. 

