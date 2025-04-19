UK weather: Soaring temperatures to hit 22°C after Easter holiday

UK is bracing for another hot spell right after the Easter holiday as temperatures are expected to rise starting April 30.
The forecast predicts temperatures could reach 22C in the South East, with most of England experiencing temperature of 17C to 19C.
While other parts of the UK may see warmer weather, Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to stay cooler.
In the border areas of Scotland, temperatures may only reach up to 14C, while in Northern Ireland, they might not go much higher than 11C.
The areas with the highest temperatures will be London, the Home Counties and Norfolk, while coastal regions will be a little cooler.
As per the reports, the weather from late April to early May is expected to be mostly calm and stable with clear skies and dry conditions.
While, temperatures are likely to be close to or slightly higher than usual for this time of the year.
Weather forecast for April 20 to April 29:
The Met Office said in a statement, noting, "Mainly unsettled conditions are likely across the UK at the start of this period. Showers or longer spells of rain are probable across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds."
The statement continued, "Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud. Temperatures will generally be near average."
"Temperatures will probably be around or slightly above average," the statement further added.