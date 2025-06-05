Elon Musk calls out Donald Trump in explosive feud

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump's public fued has taken a personal turn with Musk making bold claims about the 2024 elections.
Musk said that Trump wouldn’t have won the 2024 election without Musk’s support.
The world richest person publicly endorsed Trump and invested around $290 million into his campaign.
However, Trump disagreed with Musk's claim stating, "I would have won Pennsylvania, I would have won by a lot."
Meanwhile, Musk found Trump's claim ridiculous and said, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate, Such ingratitude."
Musk’s comments came right after Trump said their close friendship might be over.
Trump said he was "surprised" and suggested Musk was upset not about government spending but because the Trump administration reduced electric vehicle rules, which hurt Tesla.
He also said there was a problem between them when he didn’t accept Musk’s preferred person to lead NASA because that person belonged to the Democratic Party.
Musk then wrote on his X (formerly Twitter), "Whatever," and criticize what Trump has called his "big, beautiful" spending bill.
Meanwhile, in the Oval Office, Trump said Musk was aware of what was in the bill before the House of Representatives approved it.
After this statement Musk wrote, "False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!."
Trump expresses disappointment in Musk days after Oval Office farewell:
Trump noted that until recently Musk had "said the most beautiful things about me."
He mentioned that their fight hadn’t gotten personal yet but thinks it might soon.
"I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot. I think he got out there and all of the sudden he wasn't in this beautiful office," Trump further said.
This all comes less than a week ago when the president Trump invited Musk in the Oval Office with an official farewell as Musk ended his special government role.