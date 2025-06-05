World

New Zealand parliament suspends 3 MPs over 'intimidating' haka

New Zealand's parliament cracks down on Maori lawmakers' haka protest

  • by Web Desk
  • |
New Zealand parliament suspends 3 MPs over intimidating haka
New Zealand parliament suspends 3 MPs over 'intimidating' haka

New Zealand has suspended three Māori MPs over their ‘intimidating’ haka protest in the parliament last year.

According to BBC, the parliament voted to suspend opposition MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, who began the traditional dance for a week, while her party's co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer were banned for 21 days.

The lawmakers from Te Pāti Māori in November 2024 performed the haka, a chanting dance of challenge, to oppose the now-defeated bill which they claimed would reverse Indigenous rights.

The unique protest caught global attention, sparking debate among lawmakers about whether the lawmakers who protested should face consequences and whether to welcome Māori culture in the parliament or not.

‘Punished for being Māori’

Ngarewa-Packer told the BBC that they have been "punished for being Māori. We take on the stance of being unapologetically Māori and prioritising what our people need or expect from us."

During intense exchanges in the parliament on Thursday, June 5, 2025, Foreign Minister Winston Peters was asked to apologise for calling Te Pāti Māori a "bunch of extremists" and saying the country "has had enough of them."

Maipi-Clarke, the youngest MP, while holding back tears, said, “We will never be silenced, and we will never be lost. Are our voices too loud for this house – is that why we are being punished?"

After a heated debate on Thursday, suspension was handed out for the three MPs.

Notably, these are the longest suspensions that any New Zealand lawmaker has ever faced, as the previous record was three days.

Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait set to be auctioned in London
Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait set to be auctioned in London
Rare portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, painted from life in 1931, to be auctioned in UK
World-first research reveals 1 in 3 Aussie men commit intimate partner abuse
World-first research reveals 1 in 3 Aussie men commit intimate partner abuse
Over one in three man in Australia admit about commiting intimate partner violence
Thai shopkeepers left stunned as wild elephant breaks into store
Thai shopkeepers left stunned as wild elephant breaks into store
A wild elephant in Thailand makes his way into a store to steal some sweets and snacks
Elon Musk urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's 'disgusting' tax bill
Elon Musk urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's 'disgusting' tax bill
Tesla boss Elon Musk accuses Congress of ‘making America bankrupt’ with the new tax bill
US travel ban: Trump restricts entry for nationals from 12 countries
US travel ban: Trump restricts entry for nationals from 12 countries
Donald Trump imposes a travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, restricting seven others
Top 10 world’s most dangerous countries for women
Top 10 world’s most dangerous countries for women
World’s worst countries for women with highest gender-based violence, sexual assault, and femicide rates
Barron Trump net worth: How much is Trump family's youngest heir worth?
Barron Trump net worth: How much is Trump family's youngest heir worth?
Barron Trump is the youngest son of the US President Donald Trump and wife, Melania Trump
Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch
Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch
Former White House press secretary Jean-Pierre announces she’s no longer a Democrat
Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Vanuatu to strip Andrew Tate of 'golden passport' citizenship amid security concerns
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
Cologne begins the biggest evacuation since World War II after American bombs discovered in the city
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam has erased the two-child policy as the country fears economic decline
Tiananmen Square crackdown 36th anniversary: Inside China's most censored event
Tiananmen Square crackdown 36th anniversary: Inside China's most censored event
The military crackdown on China's Tiananmen square was triggered by the death of People's Republic of China's Hu Yaobang