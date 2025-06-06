Harvard's foreign students backed by US judge in surprising ruling 

The never-ending feud between the Trump administration and Harvard University has received a major update.
A US judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's efforts of banning the foreign students from enrolling in Harvard.
The order by Judge Allison Burroughs noted that the oldest American university would face "immediate and irreparable injury" if the ruling went into effect.
It comes in response to a lawsuit filed by Harvard on Thursday accusing President Donald Trump of conducting a "government vendetta" against free speech.
Trump had cited national security concerns for the ban, while also accusing the institution of not doing enough to stop antisemitism on campus.
Harvard President Alan Garber also issued a statement saying that the school was developing contingency plans for international students in the event they are not able to travel to campus.
Feud between the Trump administration and Harvard University
Harvard University has been long-engaged in a legal battle with the Trump administration after it froze billion of dollars in funds and accused the campus of antisemitism.
In May, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revoked Harvard's ability to enrol foreign students, a move that was swiftly blocked by a judge.
In a tug of war – which affects thousands of student's future – Trump's ordered the suspension on the entry of international students for an initial six months.
For the 2024-2025 academic year, Harvard enrolled around 7,000 foreign students, who made up 27% of it’s population.