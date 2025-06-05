World

Maths standards in Wales fall behind UK as schools struggle to raise performance

Positive maths teaching is standing out in one Welsh school despite a national decline in performance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Maths standards in Wales fall behind UK as schools struggle to raise performance
Maths standards in Wales fall behind UK as schools struggle to raise performance

Maths standards in Wales are facing serious problems with performance falling behind the rest of the UK.

This decline has raised concerns about the effectiveness of current teaching strategies, adequacy of teacher training and the implementation of the new Curriculum for Wales, a report by Estyn inspectors suggested.

In recent Pisa international tests, Welsh teenagers did worse in maths than student in the rest of the UK, as per BBC.

"In 2023-2024, females on average performed about a third of a grade worse in mathematics and numeracy than in 2018-2019," the report said.

Report also revealed that in many schools, teachers are giving work just to fill time instead of focusing on helping students learn specific skills and knowledge.

Also, students are not being pushed enough to improve.

It further said that students learn better when teachers expects a lot from their students and give them challenging tasks.

"Pupils who had positive attitudes and enjoyed learning mathematics generally made the best progress," the report said.

Wales' education chief calls for urgent action on maths performance:

Meanwhile, chief inspector of education Owen Evans said many students are not doing as well as they should in maths as they could achieve more, but something is holding them back.

He further emphasized, "Strong mathematics education is fundamental not just to individual futures, but to Wales's future prosperity."

"We need to raise expectations for all learners and provide our teachers with the subject-specific training and support they need to help every pupil succeed," he added.

One school earns praise for positive maths approach:

Other than this, Estyn gave praise to one school, Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi as the maths teachers there encouraged a positive attitude towards him.

New Zealand parliament suspends 3 MPs over 'intimidating' haka
New Zealand parliament suspends 3 MPs over 'intimidating' haka
New Zealand's parliament cracks down on Maori lawmakers' haka protest
Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait set to be auctioned in London
Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait set to be auctioned in London
Rare portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, painted from life in 1931, to be auctioned in UK
World-first research reveals 1 in 3 Aussie men commit intimate partner abuse
World-first research reveals 1 in 3 Aussie men commit intimate partner abuse
Over one in three man in Australia admit about commiting intimate partner violence
Thai shopkeepers left stunned as wild elephant breaks into store
Thai shopkeepers left stunned as wild elephant breaks into store
A wild elephant in Thailand makes his way into a store to steal some sweets and snacks
Elon Musk urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's 'disgusting' tax bill
Elon Musk urges Americans to 'kill' Trump's 'disgusting' tax bill
Tesla boss Elon Musk accuses Congress of ‘making America bankrupt’ with the new tax bill
US travel ban: Trump restricts entry for nationals from 12 countries
US travel ban: Trump restricts entry for nationals from 12 countries
Donald Trump imposes a travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, restricting seven others
Top 10 world’s most dangerous countries for women
Top 10 world’s most dangerous countries for women
World’s worst countries for women with highest gender-based violence, sexual assault, and femicide rates
Barron Trump net worth: How much is Trump family's youngest heir worth?
Barron Trump net worth: How much is Trump family's youngest heir worth?
Barron Trump is the youngest son of the US President Donald Trump and wife, Melania Trump
Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch
Karine Jean-Pierre: Ex-Biden press secretary makes shocking party switch
Former White House press secretary Jean-Pierre announces she’s no longer a Democrat
Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Andrew Tate golden passport under threat as Vanuatu takes action
Vanuatu to strip Andrew Tate of 'golden passport' citizenship amid security concerns
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
WWII bombs discovered in Cologne: 20,000 displaced for bomb defusal
Cologne begins the biggest evacuation since World War II after American bombs discovered in the city
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam ends two-child policy amid birth rate decline
Vietnam has erased the two-child policy as the country fears economic decline