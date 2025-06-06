Elon Musk makes bombshell claim against Trump: Internet asks real question

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump disagreement on bills and regulation has taken a personal turn with the billionaire making shocking claims against the US president.
Trump's leading campaign investor and former adviser has linked him with the notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In the latest development in the feud that has internet abuzz, Musk alleged that Trump's name was found in files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which prevented the files from being publicly accessible.
He later added, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called Tesla founder claim "an unfortunate episode," sharing that the reason behind Musk post was because he is "unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted."
Netizens asks one question amid the public feud
As the bombshell claim made headlines, the internet questioned Musk's intention to share this information now and how he could have endorsed Trump if he knew the "truth" about him.
One user on X noted, "if you knew this why did you willingly work with a paedophile?," while others called for the release of Epstein files.
What happened between Elon Musk and President Donald Trump?
Days after the world's richest man parted ways with the administration, the partnership between the duo also went down the flames.
The feud began when SpaceX CEO criticised Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," to which the 47th US president responded, "I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people."
Trump claimed Musk's outrage was due to administration's provision in the budget bill that would end tax credits for electric vehicles.
Following that, Musk turned to his X account to pen strong-worded social media posts against the president, claiming that Trump could not have won the presidency without him.