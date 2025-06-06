World

Michelle Obama drops 'stunning' fashion memoir amid divorce rumours

Michelle says the book is her way of sharing her story through the way she dresses

  • by Web Desk
Michelle Obama is bringing out a new book at a time when there are rumours about her and Barack Obama getting divorced.

The book will focus on her fashion, especially her most memorable outfits.

The book, called The Look will include more than 200 photos, some of which have never been published before.

Michelle says the book is her way of sharing her story through the way she dresses.

Michelle said in a statement, noting, "During our years in the White House, people were constantly commenting on my looks and dissecting my clothing choices."

"That’s part of why I decided to write this book now: it’s time for me to reclaim my story—what fashion and beauty mean to me—in my own words," Michelle added.

Michelle Obama returns with elegant memoir:

Michelle, already known for her bestselling memoir Becoming, became a style icon during her time in the White House.

During her time as First Lady, she became a major fashion icon and appeared on the cover of Vogue three times.

Crown Publishing will publish Michelle Obama's new book, designed like a coffee-table book, on November 4, 2025 and it will be priced at $50.

For the unversed, the Obamas have been married for 32 years and went out for dinner in New York City in May, dismissing the rumours of separation.

