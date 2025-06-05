Mahatma Gandhi's rare oil portrait set to be auctioned in London

Mahatma Gandhi’s rare potrait from his life is all set to be auctioned in London, UK.
According to BBC, the rare oil potrait of the Indian independence leader who led non-violent resistance movement against British rule in sub-continent will be auctioned in London in July 2025.
‘Only oil portrait that Gandhi actually sat for’
Over the years his numerous painting, sketches and drawings were circulated all around the world but the auction house Bonhams revealed that this is “thought to be the only oil portrait that Gandhi actually sat for."
The British artist Clare Leighton painted this potrait in 1931, around 17 years before his death when he went to London for the second Round Table conference.
Caspar Leighton, a great nephew of the artist, told, “This is a painting of unique historic and cultural significance. It would be great if it could be seen and appreciated more widely, whether in India or elsewhere.”
As per the auction house, Clare Leighton "was one of the very few artists admitted to his office and was given the opportunity to sit with on multiple occasions to sketch and paint his likeness."
Notably, the will be auctioned in the second week of July at Bonhams.