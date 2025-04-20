DHL halts high-value deliveries to US amid trade tensions

DHL Express has decided to suspend deliveries to the United States as the global trade war escalates.
According to BBC, a division of Germany’s Deutsche Post, DHL Expressed announced that it will stop global business-to-consumer (B2C) shipments worth more than $800 (£603) to the US citizens from April 21, 2025, due to a "significant increase" in red tape at customs after President Donald Trump's new tariff regime.
The deliveries from all global companies to American consumer will be halted from Monday "until further notice," while business-to-business shipments will still go ahead, "though they may also face delays."
Earlier packages worth up to $2,500 were entered in the US after a little paperwork but after new tighter customs checks and tariffs thelimit has been lowered, making it difficult to ship high-value items.
DHL said that the change "has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock".
It said that while it is working to "scale up and manage this increase, shipments woth over $800, regardless of origin, may experience multi-day delays".
The company said it will still deliver packages worth less than $800, which can be sent to the US with minimal checks.
But the White House is set to clamp down on deliveries under $800 - specifically those sent from China and Hong Kong - on 2 May when it closes a loophole allowing low-value packages to enter the US without incurring any duties.
The removal of the so-called "de minimis" rule will impact the likes of the fast-fashion firm Shein and Temu, the low-cost retail giant.
Shein and Temu have both warned that they will increase prices "due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs".