Essential tips for improved sleep pattern

Are you struggling to maintain proper sleep hygiene through the night? You’re not alone. Millions of individuals face sleep disturbances that adversely impact their daily lives.

However, the best news is that enhancing your sleep hygiene by following a set of practices can make a major difference.

Here are a few essential and proven sleep hygiene tips for you to get a comforting good night’s sleep:

Follow a consistent sleep schedule:

Sticking to a routine by waking up and going to sleep daily at the same time, either on weekdays or weekends, helps readjusts your body clock to wake up and sleep smoothly without requiring any alarm clock.

Develop a bedtime routine:

Create a relaxing bedtime routine an hour prior to your bedtime to let your brain know the proper sleep timings.

Reading, meditation, and stretching are effective exercises that provide an improved sleeping habit by getting your body ready for sleep.

Improve your sleep environment:

Your sleep environment plays a pivotal role in achieving the best quality sleep. Keep your bedroom cool and dark.

Use a comfortable mattress and pillows. If your bed is less comfortable, you’ll wake up frequently, disrupting healthy sleep habits.

Limit Caffeine:

If you are finding it difficult to sleep better on your own, eliminate or reduce caffeine consumption at least six hours before going to sleep.

Expose your body to morning sunlight:

Sunlight exposure plays an essential part in controlling your sleep-wake cycle.

Morning sunlight facilitates improved sleep at night. It’s recommended to spend at least 15–30 minutes in early morning sunlight for an enhanced circadian rhythm. 

